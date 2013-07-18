FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP CFO sees no China recovery this year
July 18, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

SAP CFO sees no China recovery this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP AG does not expect economic growth in China to pick up again before the end of the year, the business software maker’s finance chief said.

“From my perspective we will not see a change for the rest of the year, but going into 2014 I think there are positive signs. That is one of the reasons why we have not stopped investing in Asia,” Werner Brandt told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

SAP earlier trimmed its sales outlook for this year, warning that a slowdown in China was prompting companies across Asia to put investments on hold. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Natalia Drozdiak)

