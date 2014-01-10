FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-SAP Q4 operating profit growth limited by currency effects
January 10, 2014

RPT-SAP Q4 operating profit growth limited by currency effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for technical reasons with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German business software firm SAP reported a 6 percent gain in fourth-quarter operating profit but saw growth limited by adverse currency effects.

Fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, came to 2.09 billion euros ($2.84 billion), it said on Friday. Profit would have grown by 14 percent at constant currencies, it said.

The company, which is due to publish full quarterly results on Jan. 21, had warned in October that exchange rate fluctuations could shave about 7 percentage points off operating profit growth. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
