SAP Q3 operating profit beats estimates
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 13, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - SAP, Europe’s biggest software maker, on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items due to growth in its mature markets.

SAP said third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose to 1.62 billion euros ($1.84 billion), beating the most optimistic estimate among 14 analysts, with individual estimates ranging from 1.45 billion to 1.59 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Europe’s largest software maker said it was sticking to its outlook for the full year for non-IFRS operating profit of 5.6 billion euros to 5.9 billion euros at constant currencies, which represents flat growth to a rise of as much as 5 percent from 5.6 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ken Wills)

