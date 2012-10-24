FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP hikes revenue outlook on Ariba acquisition
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

SAP hikes revenue outlook on Ariba acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German business maker SAP raised its revenue outlook to reflect the acquisition of internet-based cloud computing company Ariba, completed earlier this month.

The world’s biggest maker of business software said on Wednesday it sees full-year revenue from software and software-related services growing by between 10.5 and 12.5 percent.

In July, when it was waiting for approval of its $4.3 billion acquisition of Ariba, SAP said 2012 revenue would rise 10-12 percent.

SAP’s third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 10 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.61 billion), while software and software-related services revenue rose 19 percent from last year to 3.19 billion euros. Both figures were in-line with average analyst estimates.

SAP, which competes with Oracle and IBM, said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.