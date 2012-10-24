SAP hikes revenue outlook on Ariba acquisition

MUNICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German business maker SAP raised its revenue outlook to reflect the acquisition of internet-based cloud computing company Ariba, completed earlier this month.

The world’s biggest maker of business software said on Wednesday it sees full-year revenue from software and software-related services growing by between 10.5 and 12.5 percent.

In July, when it was waiting for approval of its $4.3 billion acquisition of Ariba, SAP said 2012 revenue would rise 10-12 percent.

SAP’s third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 10 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.61 billion), while software and software-related services revenue rose 19 percent from last year to 3.19 billion euros. Both figures were in-line with average analyst estimates.

SAP, which competes with Oracle and IBM, said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.