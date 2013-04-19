FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP Q1 operating profit, revenue miss expectations
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

SAP Q1 operating profit, revenue miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP on Friday published lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a decline in revenues.

First-quarter operating profit excluding special items rose 8 percent to 901 million euros ($1.2 billion), missing average analyst expectations of 968 million euros.

Revenues were also up 8 percent at 3.64 billion euros, but missed even the most pessimistic estimate in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 3.73-3.9 billion euros.

“We had some execution issues in Asia-Pacific,” SAP co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe said.

SAP said it still expected operating profit this year to be 5.85-5.95 billion euros at constant currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21 billion in 2012.

