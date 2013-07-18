FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP warns China slowdown hurting software sales
July 18, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

SAP warns China slowdown hurting software sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP AG on Thursday curbed its outlook for 2013 software revenue, citing the effects of slowing economic growth in China and customers’ move to cloud-based services.

The business software maker said it now saw revenues from software and software-related services growing by at least 10 percent this year, excluding exchange rate fluctuations, compared with a previous outlook for 11-13 percent growth.

“In the short run, the reduced growth rates in China are impacting not just China but all the countries around it,” co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe said, adding especially companies in Japan, Australia and New Zealand had grown hesitant to invest in software.

SAP still affirmed its outlook for 2013 operating profit of 5.85-5.95 billion euros ($7.7-$7.8 billion) at constant currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21 billion in 2012.

$1 = 0.7637 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
