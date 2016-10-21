SAP raises low end of 2016 operating profit outlook range

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest software company SAP on Friday raised the lower end of its 2016 operating profit forecast range after software licenses held up in what the company called a “strong” quarter.

Third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose 1 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($1.79 billion), slightly below the average analysts’ expectation of 1.69 billion in a Reuters poll.

Software licenses rose with a slightly better-than-expected 5 percent to 3.69 billion euros.

SAP said it now expected full-year operating profit to come to between 6.5 billion and 6.7 billion euros, compared with a previous forecast for 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2016 profit of 6.68 billion euros, with individual estimates of 17 analysts ranging from 6.42 billion to 7.01 billion euros.