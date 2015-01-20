FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP cuts 2017 profit outlook as cloud push bites
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

SAP cuts 2017 profit outlook as cloud push bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WALLDORF, Germany, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest software firm SAP lowered its 2017 operating profit outlook on Tuesday, saying its push into cloud-based software delivery would eat into its profit margins.

SAP said it expects 2017 operating profit excluding special items of between 6.3 and 7 billion euros ($7.3 billion to $8.1 billion) on revenues of between 21 and 22 billion euros.

The company had earlier said it expected to reach an operating margin of 35 percent on revenues of up to 22 billion euros in 2017 resulting in an operating profit of around 7.7 billion euros.

SAP said it expects revenues from its cloud business in 2018 to exceed revenue from its traditional software licences, which should result in operating profit excluding special items of between 8 and 9 billion euros in 2020.

“At that time SAP expects to reach a scale in its cloud business that will clear the way for accelerated operating profit expansion,” it said. ($1 = 0.8638 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.