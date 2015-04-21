FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP Q1 operating profit rises 15 pct, aided by cheap euro
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

SAP Q1 operating profit rises 15 pct, aided by cheap euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in operating profit helped by a cheap euro, even as rising sales of cloud-based software dampened profit margins relative to its classic licensed software business.

Europe’s largest software company said on Tuesday first-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose to 1.06 billion euros, in line with the average expectation of 1.06 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

SAP stuck to its outlook for the full 2015 year for non-IFRS operating profit of between 5.6 billion euros and 5.9 billion euros at constant currencies, which represents flat growth to a rise of as much as 5 percent from 5.6 billion euros last year.

Including the effect of the weaker euro, which makes the multinational software maker’s products and services more competitive outside Europe, operating profit is expected to grow as much as 18 percent, the company said.

Last month, SAP had predicted that rise could be as much as 19 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.