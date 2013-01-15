FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SAP Q4 operating profit jumps 10 percent
#Corrections News
January 15, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-SAP Q4 operating profit jumps 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show results for the fourth quarter of 2012 are due on Jan. 23, not Jan. 22)

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP posted fourth-quarter operating profit that rose 10 percent to 1.96 billion euros ($2.62 billion), though it was less profitable than a year earlier.

The business software maker said its operating margin narrowed by 0.8 percentage points to 38.8 percent in the three months through December, as it unexpectedly published quarterly results ahead of schedule.

SAP is due to publish full financial results on Jan. 23.

$1 = 0.7482 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
