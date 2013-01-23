FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP sees 2013 operating profit at 5.85-5.95 bln euros
January 23, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

SAP sees 2013 operating profit at 5.85-5.95 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP said on Wednesday it expected operating profit for the current year to reach between 5.85-5.95 billion euros ($7.77-$7.91 billion) at constant currencies.

Average analysts’ expectations for SAP’s 2013 operating profit are at 5.57 billion euros, according to Reuters data.

Last week, SAP pre-announced worse-than-expected quarterly revenue and operating profit.

Last year’s operating profit was 5.21 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7526 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

