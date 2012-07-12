FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP says Q2 software sales at top of target range
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2012 / 11:53 AM / 5 years ago

SAP says Q2 software sales at top of target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP AG said second-quarter software revenues rose a currency-adjusted 19 percent, near the upper end of its target range.

The world’s largest maker of business software said on Thursday that software revenues, when measured by IFRS accounting standards, rose to 1.06 billion euros ($1.30 billion). It had previously predicted a 15-20 percent increase at constant currencies.

Quarterly operating profit before special items rose 15 percent to 1.17 billion euros, above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average analyst estimate of 1.11 billion euros.

SAP shares reversed losses and traded 3.2 percent higher at 47.75 euros at 1148 GMT. ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.