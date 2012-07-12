SAP says Q2 software sales at top of target range

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP AG said second-quarter software revenues rose a currency-adjusted 19 percent, near the upper end of its target range.

The world’s largest maker of business software said on Thursday that software revenues, when measured by IFRS accounting standards, rose to 1.06 billion euros ($1.30 billion). It had previously predicted a 15-20 percent increase at constant currencies.

Quarterly operating profit before special items rose 15 percent to 1.17 billion euros, above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average analyst estimate of 1.11 billion euros.

SAP shares reversed losses and traded 3.2 percent higher at 47.75 euros at 1148 GMT. ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)