FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - SAP has its strongest product pipeline ever, underlining the companies confidence in reiterating its 2012 outlook, the company’s co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told Reuters Insider on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest maker of business software still expects 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros ($6.1 billion) and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.

