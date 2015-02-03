FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP CFO says to consider buying back shares in future
February 3, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

SAP CFO says to consider buying back shares in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German software maker SAP may consider buying back its own shares as a way to return capital to its shareholders, in addition to its existing commitments to boost dividends over time, the company’s finance chief told investors on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said during the company’s capital markets day at the New York Stock Exchange that SAP’s main priorities for the coming years were to reduce debt and fund innovation, but it would also look to reward shareholders.

“Clearly we have the ambition to give back the appropriate share of funds to our shareholders, both via raising dividends as we progress year after year as well as possibly via share buybacks in the future,” Mucic told investors. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Eric Auchard)

