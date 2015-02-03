SAP sees cloud, classic margin improvements to 2020

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SAP believes both its newer Internet-based cloud business and its classic packaged software and support business will contribute to operating profit growth over the next five years, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told investors on Tuesday.

Speaking in New York at the German company’s annual Capital Markets Day, Mucic projected that gross profit from cloud subscribtions and support would enjoy a 40 percent compound annual growth rate between 2014 and 2020 and deliver around a 9 percent improvement in cloud margins five years out.

Rather than completely cannibalising SAP’s packaged software and support business, Mucic predicted the company’s classic software business would see a steady compound annual growth rate of around 3 percent and a margin boost around 2 percent by 2020.

These calculations figure in SAP’s predictions last month that it expects to enjoy an overall compound annual growth rate of 6 to 8 percent in total operating profit to 8-9 billion euros ($9-10 billion) from the 5.6 billion euros SAP reported in 2014. ($1 = 0.8707 euros) (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)