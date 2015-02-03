UPDATE 1-SAP sees both cloud, classic margin improvements to 2020

* CFO sees 40 pct CAGR in gross profits 2014-2020

* Cloud can deliver 9 pctg point margin boost by 2020

* Sees classic software gross margin growth of 2 pct to 2020 (adds context, margin rate comparisons for prior years)

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SAP believes both its newer Internet-based cloud business and its classic packaged software and support business will contribute to operating profit growth over the next five years, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told investors on Tuesday.

Speaking in New York at the German company’s annual Capital Markets Day, Mucic attacked what he said were “myths” that SAP was backing off separate margin targets for its core software or newer cloud business, even if he implicitly acknowledged that the blended rate would be lower in the near to medium term.

The SAP financial executive projected gross profit from cloud subscribtions and support would enjoy a 40 percent compound annual growth rate between 2014 and 2020 and deliver around a 9 percent improvement in cloud margins five years out.

In 2014, SAP’s gross margin for its newer cloud-delivered business was 64.3 percent, down from 71.2 pct in 2013.

Rather than completely cannibalising SAP’s packaged software and support business, Mucic predicted the company’s classic software business would see a steady compound annual growth rate of around 3 percent and a margin boost around 2 percent by 2020.

The company’s total gross margin was 72.7 percent last year, down slightly from 73.1 percent in 2013. Its classic software and software related services’ gross margin dropped to 82.9 percent during the course of 2014, from 83.9 percent in 2013.

These calculations figure in SAP’s predictions last month that it expects to enjoy an overall compound annual growth rate of 6 to 8 percent in total operating profit to 8-9 billion euros ($9-10 billion) from the 5.6 billion euros it reported in 2014. ($1 = 0.8707 euros) (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)