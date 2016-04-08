FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP first-quarter results fall short as U.S. license sales slow
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

SAP first-quarter results fall short as U.S. license sales slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest software company, SAP, warned late on Friday that first-quarter results would be weaker than expected due to slower sales of software licenses to corporate customers in the United States, its biggest market.

Software license revenues fell 13 percent while the company’s newer, but lower-margin cloud software business grew 33 percent. Business customers are shifting to cloud-based software delivered over the Internet instead of relying on older software packages they install and run on in-house computers.

First-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose 5 percent to 1.10 billion euros ($1.25 billion).

Analysts, on average, had been looking for a first-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, of 1.15 billion euros, with 12 estimates ranging from 1.09 billion to 1.25 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard, Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.