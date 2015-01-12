FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP reports rise in Q4 operating profit
January 12, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

SAP reports rise in Q4 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German software maker SAP on Monday reported a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, amid an accelerating shift by business customers to Internet-based cloud software.

Europe’s largest software firm reported operating profit, excluding special items, of 2.13 billion euros ($2.52 billion), which was broadly in line with average expectations of 2.15 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SAP shares extended gains and were up 4.4 percent by 1521 GMT, following the announcement. ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

