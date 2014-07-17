FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP raises 2014 revenue outlook for cloud services
July 17, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

SAP raises 2014 revenue outlook for cloud services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP raised its 2014 outlook for its web-based software services as its customers switch to these so-called cloud-based products more quickly than expected to save money.

The company now expects revenue from cloud subscriptions and support revenue to come in at between 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) and 1.05 billion at constant currencies this year, up from a previous outlook for 950 million to 1 billion euros.

SAP reported a 4 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, excluding some special items, to 1.24 billion euros. That was slightly below the average forecast of 1.26 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

SAP said it still saw full-year operating profit of between 5.8 billion euros and 6 billion euros, up from 5.51 billion last year.

$1 = 0.7395 Euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
