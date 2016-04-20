FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP Q1 profit after tax rises 9 pct, keeps 2016 outlook
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

SAP Q1 profit after tax rises 9 pct, keeps 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest software company SAP said on Wednesday first-quarter profit after tax rose 9 percent to 763 million euros ($867 million) and reiterated its full-year outlook, citing a strong order pipeline across its portfolio.

SAP earlier this month said first-quarter results would be weaker than expected due to slower sales of software licences to corporate customers, particularly in Brazil and the United States.

It also reiterated on Wednesday that it expects 2016 operating profit, excluding special items, to range between 6.4 billion and 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies. That represents roughly flat growth to an increase of 6 percent.

SAP said it expected a currency benefit of up to 2 percentage points in the second quarter for its revenue and operating profit growth if exchange rates would remain at March 2016 levels.

For the full year, SAP expects a positive effect of between 1-3 percentage points. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.