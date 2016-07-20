FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

SAP Q2 operating profit beats expectations on licence growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Europe's largest software company SAP reported better then expected quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a rise in software licenses, especially in Europe.

Second-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose 9 percent to 1.52 billion euros ($1.67 billion), beating average analysts' expectations of 1.45 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

SAP said it still expected full-year operating profit to come to between 6.4 billion and 6.7 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2016 profit of 6.61 billion euros, with individual estimates of 18 analysts ranging from 6.42 billion to 7.05 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9082 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

