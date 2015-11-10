Norway's Sapa says U.S. investigates product test manipulation

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium products maker Sapa, owned by industrial firms Norsk Hydro and Orkla , said on Tuesday that test records at its Portland plant (SPI) had been manipulated by employees, and that the company was under investigation.

“Specifically, we have learned that some test results for mechanical properties - ultimate tensile strength, yield strength, and elongation - have been altered to change failing test results to passing test results between 1996 and 2015,” Sapa said in a statement.

The firm said the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) civil and criminal divisions are investigating the case.

“Following these investigations SPI has, since September 30, 2015, been temporarily suspended as a U.S. federal government contractor,” Sapa said.

The firm said the misconduct had been stopped and the employees involved terminated. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)