Sapec launches sale of agricultural chemicals business - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Belgium-listed chemicals group Sapec has launched the sale of its agricultural chemicals business as it streamlines its portfolio, two people close to the matter said.

The company has asked Lazard to find a buyer for the business and tentative buyers have already been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, the people said.

Sapec was not available for comment while Lazard declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Christoph Steitz)