Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sapec SA :

* H1 consolidated EBITDA 15.4 million euros versus 19.4 million euros last year

* H1 consolidated revenue 240.2 million euros versus 240.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects FY consolidated operational results better than last year