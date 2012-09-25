FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sappi to retool German mill for coated paper
September 25, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Sappi to retool German mill for coated paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South African paper maker Sappi said on Tuesday it would retool its Alfeld Mill in Germany to focus exclusively on the fast-growing market for one-sided coated paper used for packaging and labels.

The company said in a statement it saw strong growth and improved margins in the market and the project would take 12 months. It did not provide a cost estimate but said the mill would become the world’s largest and lowest-cost producer of such paper. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)

