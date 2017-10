JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Paper maker Sappi said on Friday it will mothball a paper machine at its unprofitable Tugela mill in South Africa from Jan. 1 next year.

The company said in a statement that it would restart the machine when market conditions improve. It has sufficient capacity to meet local containerboard requirements, it added. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)