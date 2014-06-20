FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sapporo to post $114 mln special loss after beer tax snag
#Beverages - Brewers
June 20, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Sapporo to post $114 mln special loss after beer tax snag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Sapporo Holdings Ltd said on Friday it would post a special loss of 11.6 billion yen ($113.7 million) in the second quarter ending this month, as it prepares to pay that much in additional liquor taxes after questions over whether one of its beverages was classified wrongly in a lower tax segment.

Japan’s fourth-largest brewer said its unlisted unit, Sapporo Breweries, had decided to voluntarily and preemptively reclassify its Goku Zero beer-like drink and pay an estimated 11.6 billion yen in back taxes and late fees.

Sapporo said earlier this month it would tweak its production process for its Goku Zero beer-like drink and relaunch it after tax authorities had requested data on production methods. The product had been classified as “third beer”, a drink made from malt alternatives or a mix of low-malt beer and other alcohol, and taxed at barely one-third of regular beers. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

