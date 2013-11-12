FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-Malaysia's Sapurakencana in talks with banks for $5.8 bln loan
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Malaysia's Sapurakencana in talks with banks for $5.8 bln loan

Prakash Chakravarti, Jacqueline Poh

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian oilfield service provider SapuraKencana Bhd is raising a syndicated loan of up to $5.8 billion, which would be one of the largest loans ever raised for a Malaysian company, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The loan will finance SapuraKencana’s $898 million purchase of Newfield Exploration Co’s Malaysian oil and gas assets and also refinance existing debt, the sources said.

The $5.8 billion loan will be the largest Malaysian offshore loan to be raised since 2007 when Binariang GSM Sdn Bhd raised $7.1 billion to fund its acquisition of shares in Maxis Communications Bhd

SapuraKencana was created by the merger of SapuraCrest Petroleum and Kencana Petroleum Bhd and debuted on the Malaysian bourse in May 2012.

SapuraKecana was not immediately available for comment.

Editing by Tessa Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
