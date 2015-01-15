FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SapuraKencana signs Malaysia's largest Islamic loan worth $2.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 15, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SapuraKencana signs Malaysia's largest Islamic loan worth $2.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd , a Malaysian oil and gas services firm, said on Thursday it has signed a $2.3 billion Islamic loan with 11 lenders.

The transaction, which will convert part of the company’s conventional borrowing into a syariah-based facility, is Malaysia’s largest ever.

“With the completion of this transaction, SapuraKencana is now on track to return to the Securities Commission’s list of syariah compliant securities by meeting the debt over total assets financial ratio benchmark,” it said in a press statement.

SapuraKencana was omitted from the latest list of Malaysian syariah-compliant stocks as its conventional debt amounted to more than two-thirds of a its total assets. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.