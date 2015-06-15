FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's SapuraKencana to sets up 7 bln rgt multi-currency sukuk programme
#Energy
June 15, 2015 / 10:04 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's SapuraKencana to sets up 7 bln rgt multi-currency sukuk programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, a Malaysian oil and gas services firm, said on Monday it plans to raise up to 7 billion ringgit ($1.86 billion) with a multi-currency Islamic bond programme.

Proceeds will go towards refinancing existing debt and fund business requirements for the group, it said in a stock exchange announcement.

The 30-year sukuk murabaha programme, to be issued by the firm’s wholly-owned unit SapuraKencana TMC, is not rated and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the lead arranger.

For the full announcement:

bit.ly/1Bd2QHW ($1 = 3.7590 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
