March 26 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc, Canada’s largest dairy producer, said it would close four factories, affecting about 180 employees.

The company will shutter two facilities in Alberta and two in the United States - in Wisconsin and Maryland.

Some of the employees will be laid off while others are offered a transfer to other locations, Saputo said. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)