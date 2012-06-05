FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saputo reports quarterly loss on impairment charge
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saputo reports quarterly loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Adjusted profit up from year-ago levels

* Zero net earnings per share, compared to C$0.48 last year

* Revenue up 15 pct to C$1.7 billion

June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian dairy producer Saputo Inc reported a net loss for its fiscal fourth quarter on Tuesday on a goodwill impairment charge to reflect a stagnant market for snack cakes.

The Montreal-based company reported a net loss of C$2.6 million ($2.5 million), or zero per share, for the period ended March 31. That compared with a profit of C$100.4 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding the one-time impairment charge and other items, the company reported a profit of C$122.4 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share, up from an adjusted profit of C$112 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share in the year-ago period.

Saputo, which produces and distributes milk, cheese and some baked goods from nearly 50 plants in North America, South America and Europe, said the impairment charge was tied to a writedown that reflects stagnating growth in snack-cake sales.

Revenue rose 15 percent to C$1.7 billion.

The company said it expects challenges in obtaining milk at competitive prices in the coming year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.