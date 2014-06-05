FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dairy Saputo eyes acquisitions in U.S., Canada, Australia
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Dairy Saputo eyes acquisitions in U.S., Canada, Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest dairy producer, Saputo Inc, which is still digesting a major purchase in Australia, is eyeing other acquisitions there as well as in the United States, Canada and Latin America, Chief Executive Officer Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.

In the United States, potential acquisitions could cost less than C$100 million to as much as C$4 billion ($3.7 billion), Saputo said in a conference call to discuss the company’s quarterly results.

$1=$1.09 Canadian Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio; and Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.