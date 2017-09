Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest dairy producer Saputo Inc reported higher earnings on Thursday.

For the third quarter, net income rose to C$154.6 million ($124.31 million), or 38 Canadian cents a share, from C$144.1 million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2437 Canadian dollars) (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)