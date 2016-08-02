FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Canadian dairy Saputo's profit jumps 30 pct, dividend raised
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 3:47 PM / a year ago

Canadian dairy Saputo's profit jumps 30 pct, dividend raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported on Tuesday a 30 percent jump in net earnings and boosted its quarterly dividend by 11 percent.

For Saputo's fiscal 2017 first quarter, net income rose to C$176.7 million ($135.14 million), or 44 Canadian cents a share, from C$136.4 million, or 34 Canadian cents, in the year-earlier period, helped by higher North American sales volumes.

Revenue during the quarter, which ended June 30, increased 2.6 percent to C$2.6 billion.

Analysts were expecting Saputo to earn 40 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$2.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Saputo's quarterly dividend will rise to 15 Canadian cents in September.

The dairy's shares dipped 0.6 percent to C$39 in Toronto, down from an all-time high of C$42.50 reached in March.

$1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.