Sara Lee's coffee & tea unit to IPO in Amsterdam-report
March 1, 2012

Sara Lee's coffee & tea unit to IPO in Amsterdam-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Sara Lee Corp will say that it intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its coffee and tea business in Amsterdam, the Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

The paper, citing unnamed various sources, said the announcement from Sara Lee will be either on Thursday or on Friday and that the actual IPO launch will be in May or June.

No financial details were available.

U.S.-based Sara Lee bought the Dutch coffee company Douwe Egberts in 1984, which the paper said is a possible name for the new listed coffee company.

Sara Lee said in January 2011 that it would split into two public companies focusing on North American meats and international coffee and tea and that the split would be done in early 2012.

