Sarah Palin dismisses 'Game Change' as unimportant
March 10, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

Sarah Palin dismisses 'Game Change' as unimportant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Sarah Palin is shrugging off a controversial new HBO movie on Friday that portrays her as unstable and unprepared for the 2008 vice presidential run that made her a Republican political star.

The television premiere of “Game Change” is on Saturday, based on a book of the same name by journalists John Heilemann and Mark Halperin about Republican John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Both Palin, who is portrayed by Julianne Moore in the movie, and McCain have said they will not watch the movie.

“I believe my family has the right priorities and knows what really matters,” Palin said in an email to ABC News on Friday.

“For instance, our son called from Afghanistan yesterday and he sounded good and that’s what matters. Being in the good graces of Hollywood’s ‘Team Obama’ isn’t top of my list,” Palin said.

