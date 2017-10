SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian book seller Saraiva SA Livreiros Editores is “open to any business opportunities” that might be beneficial for the company and its shareholders, following reports that it might be a takeover target.

Saraiva said in a securities filing that, so far, “there is no ongoing deal that merits filing a market notice.” This week, Bloomberg News reported that Amazon.com Inc was in talks to buy out Saraiva as it seeks to enter Brazil.