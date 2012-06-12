FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sara Lee's Dutch coffee-tea unit trades at 8 euros/shr
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:13 AM / in 5 years

Sara Lee's Dutch coffee-tea unit trades at 8 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer goods maker Sara Lee listed its coffee and tea unit, D.E Master Blenders, on the Amsterdam exchange on Tuesday, giving it a market value of about 4.7 billion euros ($5.88 billion).

Each Sara Lee shareholder is entitled to receive one D.E Master Blenders share.

Trading started on the grey market at a price of 8 euros per share. Based on 593.44 million Sara Lee shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares, the Dutch unit has market capitalisation of about 4.7 billion euros.

