UPDATE 1-Sara Lee spinoff to pay special dividend
May 31, 2012

UPDATE 1-Sara Lee spinoff to pay special dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp , which is spinning off its coffee and tea business, said the new company will distribute a $3.00 per share special dividend.

The Sara Lee board also approved a 1-for-5 reverse stock split to take effect immediately after the spinoff.

Sara Lee said its international Coffee & Tea business, or CoffeeCo, would distribute the dividend immediately after the distribution of the CoffeeCo common stock after the market close on June 28.

It will be payable to CoffeeCo’s shareholders of record as of the time immediately after the distribution of the CoffeeCo common stock, who are Sara Lee shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date.

The company also said that after the distribution of the special dividend, CoffeeCo will merge with a subsidiary of D.E Master Blenders 1753 N.V.

Shares of D.E Master Blenders will be exchanged for the shares of CoffeeCo common stock and all of the ordinary shares of D.E Master Blenders will be distributed to CoffeeCo shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
