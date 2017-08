JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecom tower firm PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk has raised 5.4 trillion rupiah ($405.3 million) in a share sale, IFR reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Sarana sold 1.35 billion shares at the bottom of a 4,000-4,500 rupiah price range, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.