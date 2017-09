Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saranskiy Zavod Rezinotekhnika OAO

* Says KB Russkiy Mezhdunarodnyi Bank acquires 24.9161 pct in company

* Says Vladimir Gordeev acquires 4 pct in company

* Says Aleksandr Borodaev acquires 5 pct in company

* Says Radik Mingazov has decreased stake in company to 66 pct from 100 pct