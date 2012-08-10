FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saras Q2 core earnings fall 2 pct, miss forecast
#Energy
August 10, 2012 / 5:34 AM / 5 years ago

Saras Q2 core earnings fall 2 pct, miss forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Saras, one of Italy’s leading oil refiners, said on Friday its core earnings in the second quarter fell 2 percent hit by maintenance and a fall in oil prices.

In a statement Saras said its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 33.6 million euros ($41.36 million), compared to a consensus provided by the company of 52 million euros.

Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said the group would be able to rely on the full availability of its industrial plants in the second half of the year.

“... should refining margins remain at the current level we shall deliver sensibly higher results,” he said.

Europe’s refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion of complex refineries in China and India which have fuelled competition, while ever higher oil prices and slack demand in Europe has dented profit margins.

$1 = 0.8124 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
