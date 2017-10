MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Sara, one of Italy’s biggest refiners, had a refining margin of $0.5 per barrel in the first three months compared to $7.6 per barrel a year earlier, according to a slide on its first quarter results.

Saras said in slides that total refinery runs in 2012 are expected at 13.2-13.8 million tons. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)