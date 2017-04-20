FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1
April 20, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 4 months ago

Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.

The total amount of debt the refiner owed Iran was 400 million euros, the company said.

It paid off last year a large part of the money owed.

International financial sanctions on Iran were lifted last year after a deal over nuclear weapons development, though banking ties remain restricted.

Saras used to take a significant part of its feedstock from Iran before the embargo. It has resumed shipments since. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

