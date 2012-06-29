Italy's Saras signs 170 mln euro loan deal

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian refiner Saras said on Friday it had signed a five-year loan agreement with a pool of banks for 170 million euros ($211 million) to help fund the group’s investments.

The move comes amid market concerns about access of refiners to credit markets after Swiss-based Petroplus, once Europe’s largest independent refiner by capacity, filed for insolvency earlier this year.

“The facility is senior and unsecured and it confirms the confidence of the credit markets in the mid- and long-term outlook for the Saras group,” the company said in a statement.

European refineries are struggling to compete with newer rivals such as Reliance’s Jamnagar in India, while new capacity continues to come onstream in the Middle East.

Saras shares, which have lost almost 30 percent since the start of the year, were up 4.4 percent at 0800 GMT, outperforming the European oil and gas sector, which is up 1.7 percent.

Saras, which had debt of 450 million euros at the end of March, had a 190 million euro credit facility which expires at the end of June.

Italy is preparing legislation to limit petrol imports from outside the EU to help hard-pressed domestic refiners.