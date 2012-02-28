FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saras 2012 maintenance to cut EBITDA by $70-85 mln
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 6 years ago

Saras 2012 maintenance to cut EBITDA by $70-85 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s leading oil refiner Saras expects a planned maintenance at its Sarroch refinery in Sardinia this year to cut core earnings by $70-85 million, the company said in a slide presentation on Tuesday.

This year’s planned refinery maintenance will involve several units and will lead to a slight reduction of refinery runs to 99-105 million barrels, the company said.

In 2011, Saras crude runs fell 2 percent year on year to 102.2 million barrels. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)

