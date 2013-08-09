UPDATE 1-Saras earnings slump on lower power tariffs

* Q2 EBITDA 5.8 mln euros vs consensus of 11 mln euros

* Govt decree cut power tariffs

* Q2 adj net loss 46.3 mln euros vs 29.3 mln euro loss year ago (Recasts lead, adds detail, background)

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italian refiner Saras reported an 83 percent fall in second quarter core earnings partly due to a cut in tariffs in its power generation business.

The refiner said on Friday its comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 5.8 million euros ($7.76 million), below a consensus analyst forecast provided by the company of 11 million euros.

Saras’s business includes thermal power generation and wind power generation as well as an oil refinery.

At the end of June, the Italian government approved a decree aimed at reducing power bills for consumers which cut so-called “CIP-6” tariffs by linking them to natural gas prices rather than oil prices.

CIP-6 tariffs were introduced in 1992 for plants producing power from renewable sources or sources that can be “assimilated” to renewables.

Refining margins remained weak in the quarter at $1.1 per barrel, lower than the previous two quarters though higher than the same period a year ago.

Weaker petrol product demand and increasing competition has put pressure on European refiners.

Saras is controlled by the Italian Moratti family but earlier this year Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s top listed oil producer, bought a 21 percent stake.

Rosneft’s move strengthens its presence in the Mediterranean area. Russian oil companies have been buying refining capacity in Europe as the economic crisis takes its toll on operators. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)