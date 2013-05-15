Rosneft, Saras eying Shell's Italy petrol station network - Saras exec

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Rosneft and Italian refiner Saras could be interested in buying the Italian petrol distribution network Royal Dutch Shell is thinking of selling, Saras managing director said on Wednesday.

“I think they (Rosneft) are probably going to take a look (at the Shell assets) and we hope to be able to cooperate with them,” Dario Scaffardi said in a conference call.

Saras is controlled by the Italian Moratti family but in April Russia’s Rosneft agreed to take a stake of up to 21 percent.

Scaffardi also said the refiner could consider a sale of its wind power assets if the right offer came along but added it was not a priority.

Saras’s chief financial officer, Corrado Costanzo, also said the group’s buyback programme, announced last year, would not involve “a massive purchase” of shares.