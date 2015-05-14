FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saras to boost Rosneft ties with new trading business
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Saras to boost Rosneft ties with new trading business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian oil refiner Saras will open a trading business in Geneva also with the aim of further developing cooperation with its Russian investor Rosneft < ROSN.MM>, Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said on Thursday when the company released higher core profits.

Saras said an improved market scenario and a rebound in refining margins led to a sharp increase in comparable core earnings, which rose to 144.2 million euros ($165 million) in the first quarter from 8.4 million euros a year ago.

That figure was below a 155 million euro analyst consensus provided by the company.

“The second quarter is proceeding in a very positive manner,” Moratti said in a statement.

First-quarter adjusted net profit was 54.5 million euros, against a loss of 40.4 million euros a year ago, while revenues fell 28 percent to 1.985 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.